KENDRICK,



Jewelle Yvette



Age 56, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, January 14, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.comVirtual streaming link available.

