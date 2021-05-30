KENDIG, Elizabeth

KENDIG (Yingling), Elizabeth "Betty Rose"



Age 103, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021. Betty Rose worked in the Emergency Department at St. Elizabeth Hospital for 30 years. She also retired as a supervisor from Delco Products Medical Department. Betty Rose was very active at St. Albert the Great parish for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent Kendig; brothers, Carl



(Bernice) Yingling and Ray (Mary) Yingling; and a daughter-in-law, Jeannie Kendig. She is survived by sons, Michael



(Linda) Kendig, Phillip (Lisa) Kendig, David Kendig, and Steven (Amy) Kendig; daughter, Jean Ann (Steven) Kendig Spirk; 21 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave. Mass of Christian Burial will follow immediately beginning at 11:00 am. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. She was an amazing woman and a role model for all. In lieu of flowers, contributions can made in her name to: The Sister John Maureen Fund @ St. Albert the Great School. Online condolences to:



