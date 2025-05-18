Kendig, Donald



Donald Lang Kendig, born on February 28, 1931, in Osborn, Ohio, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio. He was a devoted son and loving husband, father, and brother whose legacy will be cherished by his family and friends.



Donald proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, demonstrating a commitment to duty and loyalty that characterized much of his life. His service to his nation was a point of pride for him and a foundation for his strong sense of community.



Donald was extremely hard working and quick-witted. He held several positions of employment through the years, finding enjoyment in working with his hands and joking with colleagues. He often reminisced about former colleagues who lovingly nicknamed him "Farmer". He spent much of his time after retirement working on tractors, cars, or other machinery with his son, Kerry. He was an avid collector of tractors and often displayed them at tractor shows or other rallies. Donald was heavily involved in the Old Timers' Club and could often be found riding around on a tractor or golf cart and lending a helping hand. He also enjoyed being an active member of the Airstream Club, in which he traveled all across the United States with his wife, Janet, and their airstream. In addition to simply enjoying the travel, he found additional ways to contribute to the Club, including by cooking large pots of soup over campfires for all to enjoy. He also enjoyed gardening and sharing the fruits of his labor at the dinner table.



Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Emma (Lang) Kendig, his beloved wife Janet M. (Daniel) Kendig, his son Kerry M. Kendig, and his daughter-in-law Cathy L. (Stamper) Kendig. Donald is survived by his brother, Marion E. Kendig, and granddaughter, Rachel M. (Kendig) Nesman and husband Luke. He also leaves behind extended family and friends who were touched by his kindness.



A visitation will be held on Monday May 19, 2025 from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, where a funeral will be held on Tuesday May 20, 2025 at 11:00 A.M., Pastor Jeffery Blair officiating. Donald will be laid to rest at Fairfield Cemetery.



