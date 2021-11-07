KEMPTON,



Gwendolyn Bessie



Age 86, of West Carrollton, passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Kingston of Miamisburg. She was born on November 5, 1934, in Middletown, Ohio, to parents Hugh and Marie (Smith) Hall.



Gwendolyn was a devoted Christian who loved the Lord as a member of the Stratford Heights Church of God for over 70 years. Mrs. Kempton had a strong love for her family and was known for being "dressed to the nines."



She was preceded in death by her parents and half-brother Mike Highland.



Mrs. Kempton is survived by her loving husband of 41 years Kenneth E. Kempton; daughter, Lynn (Adrian) LeBlanc; son, John (Lori) Chaffin; step-sons, Chris (Kathleen) Kempton, and Kevin Kempton (Robin Jones); 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; sisters Janice (Jack) Gilbert, and Eda (Bob)



Kelly; brothers, Frank and Hugh Hall; Special Cousin Rhonda Haas; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.



Visitation for Gwendolyn will be on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at Stratford Heights Church of God, 4419 Nelson Road, Middletown, OH 45042. Funeral Service will immediately follow at 1:00 pm. Burial will take place at Miami Valley Memorial Gardens.



