KEMPER, Frank William



Age 72, of Dayton, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022, at Preserve at Beavercreek. Frank was an Engineering Manager at Duriron /Flowserve, retiring after 33 years of service. He was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church and a U.S. Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, John and Angela Kemper; brother, Jack; nephews, Chris Helton and John Kemper; brothers-in-law, Bob Magoch and Jerry Hetzel. He is survived by his loving wife, Gretchen L.; sons and daughter-in-law, Tim Kemper of Kettering, Matt and Heather Kemper of Tipp City; sisters, Jean Nienhaus and Diane Hetzel; sister-in-law, Mary Magoch; grandchildren; Maddox and Mylah; many nieces, nephews; many other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM, Friday, January 13, 2023, at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, 22 Notre Dame Avenue. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 10 AM until service time. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent De Paul or Our Lady of the Rosary in Frank's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.

