X
Dark Mode Toggle

KELLY, Michael

Obituaries
1 hour ago

KELLY, Sr., Michael

"Sugar Bear"

Age 82, of Dayton, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 15, 2023. He is preceded in death by his parents, Common and Clio Kelly; children, Kimberly, Veronica, Gerald; granddaughter, LaToya Kelly; Five brothers and six sisters. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Lorana (Dorsey) Kelly; children, Michael Jr., Lynette (Michelle); sister, Nicole (Vincent) Peppers; Grandchildren and Great-Grands; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He retired after 25 years in security with the Dayton Board of Education, former member of Amer Temple #107 (potentate), Harmony Lodge 77, a Dayton Disc Jockey and member of The Trotwood Old Timers. Visitation 11 A.M. Service 12 P.M., Wednesday, February 22nd at Believers Christian Fellowship Church, 3010 McCall Street. Interment Woodland Cemetery. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
HOUGHTLING, John
2
BETZ, Kent
3
CHILDS, Paul
4
COTTEN, Derrick
5
DeHAYS, Ronald
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top