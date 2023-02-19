KELLY, Michael

KELLY, Sr., Michael



"Sugar Bear"



Age 82, of Dayton, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 15, 2023. He is preceded in death by his parents, Common and Clio Kelly; children, Kimberly, Veronica, Gerald; granddaughter, LaToya Kelly; Five brothers and six sisters. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Lorana (Dorsey) Kelly; children, Michael Jr., Lynette (Michelle); sister, Nicole (Vincent) Peppers; Grandchildren and Great-Grands; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He retired after 25 years in security with the Dayton Board of Education, former member of Amer Temple #107 (potentate), Harmony Lodge 77, a Dayton Disc Jockey and member of The Trotwood Old Timers. Visitation 11 A.M. Service 12 P.M., Wednesday, February 22nd at Believers Christian Fellowship Church, 3010 McCall Street. Interment Woodland Cemetery. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY.

