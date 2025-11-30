Malcolm, Kelly



With deep love and gratitude for a life well-lived, the family of Kelly Malcolm, age 87, announces his peaceful passing into the arms of his Lord and Savior on November 26, 2025. Born on April 29, 1938, in Knoxville, Tennessee, Kelly was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend whose faith guided him through every season of his life. He served faithfully as a deacon at Far Hills Baptist Church and more recently at First Baptist Church of Kettering, where he found purpose, community, and a deep sense of calling. Kelly also served as a Mason for 40 years and also was a Gideon. His faith was the steady foundation of his character, shaping every area of his life. Kelly committed more than 30 years of dedicated service as a police officer with the Dayton Police Department in Dayton, Ohio, serving his community with integrity, courage, and compassion. His service left a lasting impact on those he worked alongside and those he protected. A man of many passions, Kelly was an avid fisherman, happiest with a pole in his hand on a boat at Lake Erie and the calm of the outdoors surrounding him. He also proudly served in the U.S. Army Reserves, carrying with him the values of discipline, duty, and honor throughout his life. Known for his humor and larger-than-life personality, Kelly was a jokester, a storyteller, and often the center of attention wherever he went. His quick wit, warm smile, and love for sharing a good story brought joy to countless gatherings. He made people feel welcomed, seen, and loved. Kelly was preceded in death by his parents, James William Malcolm Sr., and Mae Love Kelly Malcolm; his brother James Malcolm, Jr.; his sister Ida Mae Webb; and his dear wife of 59 years, Connie Sue Malcolm, the loving mother of his three children. He is survived by his children-Greg Malcolm (Tammy), Kelli Sue Malcolm McLemore (Darrell), and Lori Ann Bender (Bob) -along with their families. He is also survived by his brother, Dale Malcolm (Jan); his 16 grandchildren; his 12 great-grandchildren; and his wife of 6 years, Mary Malcolm. Though he will be deeply missed on this earth, his family rejoices knowing he is now restored, renewed, and welcomed home by his Heavenly Father. Services will be held on Saturday, December 6, 2025 at First Baptist Church Kettering, 3939 Swigart Road. Visitation will be 9:30 – 11:00 am and funeral at 11:00 am with burial at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. A dinner will be held following the cemetery at First Baptist Church of Kettering for family and friends.



"Well done, good and faithful servant… enter into the joy of your Lord." - Matthew 25:23



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com