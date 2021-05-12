KELLY, Cody Edward



Cody Edward Kelly, 25, of Dayton died May 1, 2021 at Miami Valley Hospital with his family by his side.



He was born November 3, 1995, in Kettering, the son of James Kelly, Jr., and Patricia



Kelly. He was a graduate of the Greene County Career Center and was employed by Heath Consultants as a Natural Gas Technician. Cody loved being outdoors and riding his motorcycle. He was an avid gamer.



Cody is survived by his daughter, Aspen Kelly; father, James Kelly; mother, Patty Kelly; brother, Brandon (Emily) Mote;



sister, Brittany (Kenny) Carpenter; girlfriend, Morgan Williams and her loving family; paternal grandmother, Judith Kimmel; paternal grandfather, James Kelly, Sr.; special cousins, DJ Lewis and Kenzie Lowe. He was preceded in death by his



maternal grandparents, Charles and Norma Lewis; and uncle, Donald Lewis.



Funeral services will be held 12:00 PM, Thursday, May 13, 2021, at McColaugh Funeral, where visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until the time of service.


