X

Kelley, Leonard

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Kelley, Leonard R.

We honor the life of Leonard R. Kelley, 93, who passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elvira and children, Raymond, Nancy, and Heidi. He is survived by daughters, Wanda (Robert) Simmons and Nina Duerk, and grandchildren, Aaron and Laura Duerk. Visitation will be held at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, 240 Ross Avenue, Hamilton from 11am -12pm on Monday, May 1, 2023 with a Service beginning at 12pm. Interment will immediately follow in Millville Cemetery.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home

240 Ross Ave

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/hamilton-oh/webb-noonan-kidd-funeral-home/6936?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
DeAloia, Dominic
2
Woods, Jason
3
Clemons, James
4
Coyne, Mary
5
Dellapina, Daniel
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top