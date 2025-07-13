Kelley, Delores



Delores Kelley, 76, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, July 10th, 2025, at The Vineyards at Concord in Frankfort, Ohio. She was born Augst 16th, 1948 in Paintsville, Ky. the daughter of Roy and Nola (Ferguson) Kelley. Delores was a hard worker and had been a shipping manager with Fox River Paper Mill. She enjoyed outdoor activities and loved spending time with family especially her stepchildren.



Delores is survived by her siblings: Deborah Crabtree (Doug), Roy Kelley (Donna) and Rose Zimmer; a nephew, Tyler Kelley and stepchildren: Brett Short (Dorothy) and Rana Holland. Delores is preceded in death by her longtime significant other, Arnold Short; a brother, Ambrose Kelley; brother-in-law, Karl Zimmer and stepson, Brian Short. A private celebration of life will be held later. Burial will be at Rose Hill Burial Park.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com