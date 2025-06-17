Keller, Richard D.



Richard Keller age 80, passed away on June 13, 2025 after a long illness. Richard Graduated in 1962 from Taft High School in Hamilton. He attended Miami University, but was drafted in 1965, serving four years in the US Navy on active duty before receiving an honorable discharge in 1969. While in the Navy, Richard visited Spain, Italy, Turkey, Malta and Greece in Europe, as well as Brazil, Cuba, Barbados and other Caribbean Islands. His ship was part of the recovery force for Apollo 8. After discharge from the Navy, Richard worked at Mosler Safe for 27 years in various accounting and management positions while obtaining a B.S. Degree from the University of Cincinnati. He then worked for 10 years in accounting for the City of Hamilton.



Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Virginia Keller; his brother, Robert (Bob) Keller; aunts and uncles, June and Eugene Mulford, Ev and Robert Maus; grandparents, Flora and Dick Winkler. He leaves behind Ruth (Barot), his loving wife of 54 years. They enjoyed years of going to auctions and antique shows, and visiting Las Vegas. Richard also leaves behind a sister, Debbie and her husband Dave Schneider; nephew, Dan Schneider; nieces, Debbie Ann Keller, Dee Vaughn, and Renee Ritchie; brother-in-law, Gary Ritchie.



A private service is planned with burial at Arlington Memorial Gardens in Mt. Healthy.





