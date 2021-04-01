KELLER, Joan L.



Age 85 of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at her home. She was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, on August 5, 1935, the daughter of Claude and Marie (Laurent) Lasseigne. In 1957 she married John E. Keller and he preceded her in death in 1979.



Survivors include four children, Krystina Keller (Daniel), Karyn (Steve) Winkler, Kevin Keller, and Kendra (Warren) Maurer; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, June Prados and Claudette Gregg.



Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM, Tuesday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. Visitation will be from 2:00-3:00 PM, Tuesday in the funeral home. Online register book and more comprehensive obituary available at



