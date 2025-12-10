Keith Weidner

Weidner, Keith Edward



Keith Edward Weidner, 96, passed away on December 8, in Brookville, Ohio. A gentle, kind, loving, and loved husband, father, uncle, teacher, and friend, Keith was born on October 12, 1929, in Ludlow Falls, Ohio.



After serving in the U.S. Air Force as an air traffic controller during the Korean War and graduating from Bowling Green State University, he returned to his alma mater, Milton-Union High School, where he taught English, Literature, and Creative Writing between 1958 and 1991. Keith was a beloved teacher to generations of students, many of whom stayed in touch with him well past their graduation.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Elinor Weidner, brother and sister-in-law Don and Virginia Weidner, sister and brother-in-law Connie and Kenneth Sanders, and nephew and niece Tim and Peggy Sanders. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Ellen Weidner (Kline), son Tod Weidner, daughter Jill Stahl, daughter-in-law Patrice Hall, son-in-law Dan Stahl, sister- and brother-in-law Pat and Wayne Hoelscher, nieces and nephews Valorie Sanders, Monte and Dee Sanders, Dawn Weidner and Kevin Campbell, Lisa and Rick Iiames, Jason Hoelscher, and a host of great-nieces and nephews.



A Gathering of family and friends will be held from 2-4 PM on Sunday, December 14, at the Hale House Event Center, 320 N. Miami St, West Milton. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice and/or the Milton-Union Alumni Association. Online memories of Keith may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.



