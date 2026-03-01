Keith Sperry

Keith Donald Sperry, Sr.



01/30/1952-03/02/2025



525,600 minutes have passed since God called you home. We feel your love in quiet moments, hear your laughter in our memories, and carry your spirit with us always.



Keith's life was a blessing to our family, and we are grateful for the love, joy, kindness, and light he shared so freely. Though we miss him deeply every day, we celebrate his remarkable life and know that he is at peace, forever surrounded by love, family and Jesus Christ.



With all our love, Steve, Ron, Kris, Jackie, Kenzie, Kannon, Kyle, Kyle Jr., Joshua, & Kali



