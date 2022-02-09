KEIFLING, David Lee
Age 72, of Brookville, OH, died on January 24, 2022. He attended Ashland Schools and served in the U.S. Navy in
VietNam. He enjoyed golf and working on his car. He was
preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth and Rupert Keifling. He is survived by brothers, William (Beulah) Keifling and Robert (Kathy) Keifling. Private burial at Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements in care of Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home, Brookville, OH.
