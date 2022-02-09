Hamburger icon
KEIFLING, David

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

KEIFLING, David Lee

Age 72, of Brookville, OH, died on January 24, 2022. He attended Ashland Schools and served in the U.S. Navy in

VietNam. He enjoyed golf and working on his car. He was

preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth and Rupert Keifling. He is survived by brothers, William (Beulah) Keifling and Robert (Kathy) Keifling. Private burial at Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements in care of Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home, Brookville, OH.

Funeral Home Information

Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

950 Albert Road

Brookville, OH

45309

https://www.gilbert-fellers.com

