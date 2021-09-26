KEELOR, Robert Kyle



88, a lifelong resident of Dayton, was born on August 31, 1933 and departed this life on September 12, 2021. He



was predeceased by his



parents, Merle Kyle Keelor and Edna Marie Keelor (nee Seidenstricker). He is survived by his much older sister,



Geraldine (Jerre) Abeln. He is also survived by his beautiful/much younger wife, Barbara and by six children: Rob (Jennifer), Andrew (Patricia), Elizabeth, David (Amanda), Rachel (Adam) and Rowdy (Jenna). He is also survived by his twelve beautiful/lively grandchildren: Joel and Amanda (Rob and Jennifer); Carson, Natalia and Eva (Andrew and Patricia): Sophie (Elizabeth);



Selah, David, Lydia and Joanna (David and Amanda) and



Hannah and Benjamin (Adam and Rachel). He is also survived by his two always starving, always devoted, and always barking dogs, Henry and Lucy. He was a 1951 graduate of Stivers H.S., a graduate of Otterbein University, a 1956 graduate of the Army Language School (Russian), in Monterey, California and a 1964 graduate of the Chase School of Law, in



Cincinnati. He was a member of the Ohio State Bar



Association and the American Bar Association. He proudly served his country, for three years, in the Army Signal Corps. He was posted for 21 months, in 1957/1958, in Japan. After working at DAYCOM for 22 years, he founded in early 1982, International Display Systems, Inc. (IDS). He was Owner/President of IDS until early 2010 when he devised 1/2 ownership to his beloved son, Rob. He was still active in his



exciting and travel-filled business until just shortly before his passing. He enjoyed a long, interesting and fulfilling life



during which he often remarked, with thanksgiving, as to how, through all life's trials and tribulations, he had been treated lovingly and gently by his Lord and Savior. Robert had a kind heart. He was blessed with a generous and good-



humored nature- though he wasn't nearly as funny as he thought he was. Because he simply didn't have anything to wear, it was his wish to be cremated. It was also his wish that a PARTY be convened to celebrate not only HIS life but the BLESSINGS OF LIFE to one and all. It was his fondest wish that this PARTY should be OVERFLOWING with FOOD and DRINK, with MUSIC and most especially, with LAUGHTER. This



CASUAL DRESS (Duh!) CELEBRATION will be held in the side yard next summer. For now, the family will receive friends Thursday, October 7th from 5-7 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. There will be a service at Emmanuel



Lutheran Church, 4865 Wilmington Pike, Kettering, OH, on



Friday, October 8th at 11:00 am preceded by visitation starting at 10:00am. Condolences may be sent to



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com