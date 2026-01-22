Kaye Kelly-Senter

Kelly-Senter, Kaye Eileen



On Sunday, January 18th, 2026, Kaye Eileen Kelly-Senter (Sims) was called home by the Lord and peacefully transitioned into eternal life, joining those that had gone before her. Kaye was preceded by her father and mother, Harlan and (Majorie) Jean (Hufford) Sims; first husband, William Daniel "Dan" Kelly; second husband, Eugene Lee "Gene" Senter; as well as grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. Kaye was under the exceptional care of 10 Wilmington Place, Suncrest Hospice, and Touching Hearts at Home as she prepared for her transition and was in complete tranquility as her Touching Hearts care partner was brushing her hair at the moment of her passing. Kaye was born to Harlan and Jean, on January 15th, 1946, with a joyous spirit that loved to laugh, and that will be honored throughout this writing. She was a graduate of Wilbur Wright High School, class of 1964. She made numerous life-long friends of her class and choir mates during her time at Wilbur Wright. Kaye attended Manchester College where she earned a degree in Education and made even more life-long friends. Upon graduation from Manchester, and before embarking on her teaching career with Fairborn Schools as a kindergarten teacher, Kaye briefly worked at NCR where she had the harrowing experience of nearly being run-down by a forklift, only to fall in love and marry the forklift operator, a widower named Dan Kelly. We can only guess that she found his endearing qualities better than his driving abilities. She was a well-known overachiever and her marriage to Dan was no exception as she gladly assumed the roles of new wife and new mother to Dan's two children, Cara Lynne (Kelly) Anderson and (William Christopher) Chris Kelly. Dan and Kaye were married on January 10th, 1970, and they expanded their family with the birth of Grant Lee Kelly on November 3rd, 1971. Their final expansion of direct descendants occurred on September 24th, 1974, with the birth of Patrick Arthur Kelly. The philosophy of fearlessly and unabashedly devoting herself to everything she did was an unwavering theme throughout her life and the overnight transformation to mother was no exception. She unequivocally established that there was, and is to this day, no difference amongst the four children, no step-children and children, just children that she loved. Kaye paused her teaching career with the birth of Grant, but resumed teaching in ~1989, in the Xenia Community Schools district where she ultimately retired from. During her time at Xenia Schools, Kaye acquired a Masters in Reading from the University of Dayton. Throughout Kaye's life, music was a fundamental element of her being. Kaye was a member of choir in high school, singing groups in college, as well as many church choirs and cantatas. Kaye was a life-long member of the East Dayton Church of the Brethren and served as choir member/director, worship leader and children's choir director. She was a cornerstone of the cantata that performed the "Seven Last Words of Christ" several times each spring, including an extended worship service every Good Friday. After the passing of her first husband, Kaye expanded her musical repertoire to include the banjo. Kaye joined the Kettering Banjo Society where a former neighbor introduced her to the man that would become her second husband, Gene Senter. Gene and Kaye married in 2015, after Gene navigated the treacherous waters of asking for her hand in marriage from her children. Rumors of the dangers associated with requesting the family's blessing were greatly exaggerated to stave off the faint of heart, and Gene proved he would love Kaye as deeply as she loved him; just as she did with all her loved ones. Gene and Kaye enjoyed many activities, but spending time with family was by far their favorite. Gene cared for Kaye, as if it was his only calling in life, when she was diagnosed with dementia, continuing to deeply love and care for Kaye, until his passing on March 31st, 2025. Kaye is survived by her brother, Greg Sims (Kelly, Amy); her children, Cara (and Jeff Anderson), Chris (and Teri), Grant (and Mary) and Patrick (and Nicole); her grandchildren, as well as great-grandchildren, Christina Kelly, Adam (Melissa and Aubrey, Adalynn) Anderson, Billy Kelly, Nick (Tora and Scout, Everett, Ada) Anderson, Katy (Zach and Zoey, Kane, Kelsey) Ayres, Matt (Amy) Kelly, Mike Kelly, Tyler Elmore (Kinsley and Maverick), Jonathan Kelly, Kat Kelly, Braden Kelly, Ian Kelly, Levi (Olivia) Kelly, Liam Kelly, and Erin Kelly. Visitation will be held from 5:00pm-8:00pm, on Monday, January 26, 2026, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, at 10:00 am, at the funeral home. Burial will follow the funeral services at Mt. Zion Shoup Cemetery, Beavercreek. Donations may be made in her memory to Touching Hearts at Home, 305 East Stroop Road, Kettering, OH, 45429. To share a memory of Kaye or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com



