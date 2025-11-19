Kay Artley

Artley, Kay C.



Kay C. Artley, 78, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Monday evening, November 17, 2025. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on March 14, 1947, the daughter of the late Clarence G. and Jean E. (Shoberg) Conrad.



Kay was a graduate of Wright State University and retired from WPAFB following 30 years of service as a computer programmer and analyst.



Kay and her husband, Steve, enjoyed playing Bridge monthly with long-time friends. They also enjoyed breeding and showing Borzois both regionally and nationally. They were members of the Midwest Borzoi Club and attended meetings of the Borzoi Club of America.



She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Steve K. Artley; sister, Joan Conrad; and her beloved pets, Ace, George, Gwen, Chance, and James.



A graveside funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday in Glen Forest Natural Burial Cemetery, Yellow Springs. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





