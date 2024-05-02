Kavanaugh, Ruby

Kavanaugh, Ruby Engleman

Ruby Engleman Kavanaugh, age 95, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Monday, April 29, 2024. Funeral service 11 am Monday, May 6, 2024, at Summit Christian Church, 4021 Denlinger Rd, Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am- 11 am, at which time family will receive friends. Entombment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

