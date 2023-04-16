Kauffung, Thomas H.



Thomas Howard Kauffung age 95 of Cincinnati, Ohio was born September 3, 1927 in Hamilton, Ohio and passed away Friday April 14, 2023. He is survived by sons Thomas (Cathy) Kauffung and Daniel (Donna) Kauffung, and Daughter Vivian Rust; grandsons Paul, Mark, Christopher, and Kyle; granddaughters Jennifer, Rachael, Carolyn, and Jenny; and great grandchildren Jacob, Makayla, and Avie; one stepdaughter Kathy (Doug) Blackburn. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Marie Webb Church Kauffung, parents George and Nellie (Harvey) Kauffung, daughters Phyllis Sizelove, Mary Kauffung, and sons Donald Kauffung and George Kauffung; two stepsons James Church and Jack Church. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Wednesday April 19, 2023 from 12:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 PM. Burial to follow with full military honors in Greenwood Cemetery, Hamilton, Ohio. www.websterfuneralhomes.com

