X

Kauffman, Mary Lucille

Obituaries
1 hour ago

Kauffman, Mary Lucille

Mary Lucille Kauffman, age 94, of BrookHaven Retirement Community, passed away on April 19, 2023.

Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 AM on Monday, April 24, with funeral service following at 11:00 AM at Hale-Sarver Funeral Home, West Milton. Burial will be at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens, Brookville. In honor of Mary Lucille, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420; or to the charity of one's choice. Messages of sympathy may be left for the family online at www.hale-sarver.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Hale Sarver Funeral Home

284 N. Miami St.

West Milton, OH

45383

https://www.hale-sarver.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Glandon, Walter
2
Parke, Lura
3
Carter, Paul
4
Field, Kaelib
5
Keating, Adele
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top