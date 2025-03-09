Katzenbach, Hazel

Katzenbach (Walters), Hazel



Hazel W. Katzenbach age 93 of Vandalia, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. She was born on May 4,1931 to the late Rollie and Maudie Walters in Hope, Kentucky. Hazel was a natural artist and loved making and teaching crafts, especially wheat weaving, participating in the Yankee Peddler and other craft festivals for many years. Hazel lived for her family, tending her garden, and watching the birds and horses behind her house. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert E. Katzenbach and her sister Ruby West. Hazel is survived by her children Kim Vore (Daniel) of Tipp City, Ohio, Karen Katzenbach (Tony Young) of Sacramento, California and her son Robert Katzenbach (Mary) of Park City, Utah, 3 granddaughters Alyssa Hetzer (Elliot), Ashley Adkins (Daniel) and Abby Vore, and 7 great grandchildren, Jack Vore, Sarah Johnson, Lucas Johnson, Daniel Vore, Devin Hetzer, Maddox Adkins, Paxton Adkins. A Funeral Service was held Saturday, March 8, 2025 at 11:00 am at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton Oh 45415. Visitation began at 10:00 am and went until the time of the service. Services were officiated by Pastor John Howe. Interment at Polk Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association in honor of Hazel. Online memories can be shared with the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



