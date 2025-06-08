Katz, Natalie J.



Natalie J. Katz, age 82 of Dayton, passed away on Thursday, June 5th with her daughter and husband at her bedside at Cypress Pointe Health Center in Englewood, Ohio. Natalie graduated from Colonel White High School in 1960. She was a lifelong resident of Dayton, Ohio who enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, and her cats. She had a huge heart and never met a stranger. She was always doing for and helping others all of her life. She married her husband Larry on January 7, 1968 and they celebrated 57 years of marriage together this year. Natalie is preceded in death by her parents, Nathan Jack and Tyna Rosenthal, son David A. Katz and sister in law Terri (Gary) Rosenthal. She is survived by her husband Larry L. Katz and her daughter Michelle R. Katz (John P.) McCarthy, grandson Jonah S. Werbelow, brother Gary Rosenthal, nieces and nephews, Christina Rosenthal (Rodney) Ball, and Brett and Melissa Rosenthal. Graveside funeral service will be held Monday, June 9, 2025, 1:00PM at Riverview Cemetery 1809 W. Schantz Avenue. Rabbi Karen Bodney-Halasz officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Day City Hospice www.daycityhospice.com with special thanks to those from the organization who helped care for Natalie in the final weeks and days of her life. Thank you to the professionals at Cypress Pointe Health Center for her care. Our family is grateful for the outpouring of love and support during our time of sorrow. Glickler Funeral Home handling arrangements.



