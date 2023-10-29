Kathumbi, Justice

In Loving Memories of Justice Kathumbi



Dear Son, a year ago today God called you home to rest because he knew what was best. We were devastated but you left us precious memories. From a bubbly little boy to MC Schools, CJHS program, MCDDS, Goodwill Easter Seal and more, you taught us valuable life lessons: A kind soul who loved God, people and life. Optimistic, courageous, resilient and determined. We pledge to keep your memory alive by striving to emulate your character.



FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS



Love, Family and Friends.



