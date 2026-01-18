Kathleen Kempf

Kempf, Kathleen Covault



Age 61 of Kettering, Ohio passed away January 10, 2026 at Hospice of Dayton following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Kathy was born December 30, 1964 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Harry and Mary Christine Covault. She is survived by her beloved son Benjamin Kempf, brother Patrick (Myra) Covault, sister Theresa (Craig) Troup, nephew Christopher (Kelly) Troup and their daughter Riley Troup. Kathy was the longtime store manager of Pretty Pooch Boutique in Waynesville, Ohio. She was an animal lover having numerous dogs and cats in her life which she cherished a great deal. Kathy graduated from Fairmont East High School in Kettering, Ohio class of 1981. Kathy was an avid crafter her whole life making a broad variety of things that were mostly geared towards pets including treats and toys. This brought her much joy. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton 1661 Nicholas Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45417. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



