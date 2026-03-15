Katherine Poston

Poston, Katherine MaryAnn



Katherine MaryAnn Poston, 78, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, March 8th, 2026, at Solheim Senior Community, Los Angeles, California. She was born January 31st, 1948, in Mansfield, Ohio, the daughter of Gilbert Paul and Katherine Margaretha (Enninga) Wiegand. Grounded in deep Christian faith and dedicated to her family, Kathy is now at peace in her heavenly home after a 18-month battle with cancer. Kathy was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High School in Mansfield, Ohio, where she earned her College Preparatory Diploma in 1966. She continued her education at The Ohio State University, earning a Bachelor of Art Education in 1970. Her commitment to education continued throughout her career as she later obtained her Master of Education in Curriculum and Supervision from Wright State University in 1984. Kathy devoted 35 years to public education before retiring in August of 2005. She began her career as an art teacher at Amelia High School and Cedarville High School. She later taught at Roosevelt Middle School. Through her leadership, Kathy moved into administrative roles, serving as Supervisor of Curriculum and Instruction for Springfield City Schools and later as Director of Curriculum for Bellbrook/Sugarcreek Local Schools. Kathy was active in several professional and collegiate organizations. She was a lifelong member of Kappa Delta Sorority, joining the Ohio State University chapter in 1967. She was also a member of Phi Delta Kappa, a professional education fraternity, from 1980 until her retirement in 2005, and belonged to the Ohio Association of Supervision and Curriculum Development from 1984 to 2005. Kathy found a church home at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church where she and her husband, Sam, taught Bible study. Her faith and fellowship there were an important part of her life. She shared a loving marriage of 51 years with Sam. Together, they created a cozy home filled with shared interests and quiet joys. The two of them enjoyed birdwatching together at home, where a bird feeder often drew her favorite red cardinals. Kathy found comfort in life's simple pleasures and she enjoyed Christian devotionals, novels and was an avid reader of the Springfield News-Sun and the Los Angeles Times. Becoming a grandmother brought her immense joy, and she treasured her grandson Mayer, who shared her curly blond hair. She lovingly referred to him as her "love bug." She enjoyed traveling with her family, including cruises to Alaska and the Caribbean and sightseeing trips across the Western United States and Europe. For more than 20 years, Kathy supported Sam and son, Ben, on their annual backpacking trips along the Appalachian Trail, organizing maps, guidebooks and itineraries. Her trail name was "Mama Bear" and she was with them every step of the way. Kathy is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Benjamin Thomas Poston and Shira Marissa Gordon; grandson, Mayer Willard Poston; siblings: Glay Wiegand (Nancy), Daniel Wiegand (Sharon); sister-in-law, Susie Wiegand; nieces and nephews: Caren Wiegand, Bethany Wiegand, Kara Russell, Lauren Wiegand and Jacob Wiegand; eight great-nieces and nephews. Kathy is preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Thomas Poston, who passed away in February 2024; a brother, Frederick Wiegand; a niece and nephew: Cheryl Broadnax and Aaron Wiegand. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 21st from 11:00 a.m. to 12 noon at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. A funeral service celebrating her life will follow at 12 noon at the funeral home with Pastor Tom Brodbeck officiating. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com. Memorial gifts may be made in Kathy's name to the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church Youth Ministry, 1801 Saint Paris Pike, Springfield, Ohio 45504.





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