Katherine Boles

Stokley Boles, Katherine



Katherine Ann Stokley Boles, 83, passed on to be with the Lord on January 11, 2026 in Middletown, OH. Katherine was born February 11, 1942 in Middletown OH. Katherine had an associates degree from Southern Ohio College. She attended Middletown High School where she played Clarinet in the marching band. Katherine was preceded in death by her husband Ron Boles, her parents Albert French Stokley and Viola Foley Stokley, her brothers Edward Stokley and Ronnie Stokley and her sister Corra Sue Bell. She is survived by her children Mindy Wallance, Larry Wallace and Rodney Hounshell, 10 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Katherine always talked about how much she loved her family and the Lord. Katherine was a Tomboy growing up always helping her father who coached and umpired numerous sports. As an adult she loved her horses, dogs and the outdoors. She enjoyed spending time with family. She will be missed by many. Donations in lieu of flowers to Samaritan's Purse (Franklin Graham). A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Ecclesiastes 3:1-15



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com