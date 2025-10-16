Katelynn Williams

Williams, Katelynn



With deep sorrow and heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Katelynn Ann Williams, age 33, of Middletown, Ohio, who entered eternal rest on October 12, 2025. Katelynn was born on January 4, 1992, in Dayton, where she spent her life in Middletown surrounded by family and friends who loved her dearly. Katelynn was the loving daughter of Kathleen Williams and the late Edward Williams. She leaves behind her cherished family - her aunt Judy Whiteman, aunt Cindy Whiteman, uncle Steven Williams, sister Megan Williams, brother Eddie Whiteman (family), and her fiancé Branham Fugate. She was the devoted mother of Zaidee Fugate, Lian Fugate, and Emmarie Fugate, who were the light of her life. Katelynn will also be dearly missed by her in-laws Rick and Rita Cornele and her brother-in-law William Fugate, along with many extended family members and friends who were blessed to know her. She was employed at Traditions of Lebanon Senior Living Facility, where she was loved and respected by her coworkers and the residents she so compassionately cared for. Known affectionately as a "soccer mom," Katelynn devoted her time and energy to supporting her children in everything they did. Her warmth, laughter, and generous spirit touched countless lives and will be remembered forever. Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 20, 2025, at 12:00 noon at Breiel Church of God, 2000 N. Breiel Blvd., Middletown, Ohio 45042. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park Cemetery. Though her time on earth was far too short, Katelynn's love, light, and kindness will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew her.



