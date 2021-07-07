KASS, Guenter



Guenter Kass left his earthly life on July 4, 2021, at the age of 83 after an extended illness this past year. He was born



October 17, 1937.



Guenter is preceded in death by his parents, Wilhelm and Elfriede Kass and his first wife Ingrid, all of Germany.



Guenter is survived by his wife Karen; son Bill Kass of San



Antonio and wife Stephanie; granddaughter Kristin Mills and husband Conner of Ruidoso, New Mexico; granddaughter Nicole Bosley and husband



Joshua of Irving, Texas; grandson, Michael (Will) of Abiliene, Texas; daughter Birgit McQuiston and husband Greg; granddaughter Emily Bailey and husband Alex, grandson Erich McQuiston all of Lake Orion, Michigan; stepsons Chandler Rohal and family of New York, Matthew Rohal of Athens, Ohio and Warren Rohal and family of Denver, Colorado.



For more opportunities and a better life, Guenter immigrated to the United States in 1957 where he arrived in Hoboken, New Jersey. He traveled to Cleveland, Ohio, and lived with his Aunt, Tante Mimi, who sponsored him. He began working as a painter at the May Co Department store in Cleveland, Ohio. After time passed, along with taking evening classes at the



local community college, his work ethic was noticed, found valuable and he was promoted to Senior VP of Operations for the department store chain Elder-Beerman headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.



Upon retirement, he moved to Wilmington, North Carolina in 2002 to enjoy the beauty of the seashore and started his



collection of seashells. He enjoyed sharing the ocean with those he loved and often gifted shells to the many friends and children that came for visits. He volunteered and became



active on HOA boards for his community where he was able to share his management and organizational skills.



Guenter, also known as Opa by his family, was a caring and kind man with an unbelievable sweet tooth. He loved to tell stories of his life in Germany which were enjoyed, especially by his grandchildren. He was a generous and hardworking family man who will be greatly missed.



A celebration of Guenter's life will be held on Saturday, July 10th at 11am at the Andrews Valley Chapel on South College Road. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the hospice center of Lower Cape Fear Life Care or the Red Cross.

