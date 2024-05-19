Karl, Frances

Karl (Halpin), Frances Louise "Fran"



passed away peacefully on Sunday May 5, 2024 with her family by her side. Born to John and Ida (nee Dorner) Halpin on August 15, 1934 in Sidney, Ohio where she attended and played the organ at Holy Angels Church and School. Upon graduation she continued her education by becoming a registered nurse. Fran was employed by Good Samaritan Hospital in Dayton, Ohio where she worked as a labor and delivery nurse until she retired. During her life she volunteered for the schools her children attended including the Chaminade Julianne Parents Music Club. Fran was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Chris Halpin, Patricia Finke, Mary Kay Schweickart, and son Matthew Karl. Fran, as she liked to be called, leaves to cherish her memory her husband Bob of almost 66 years, her son Bob Karl (Paula), daughters Lisa Haussman (Fred), and Aimee Storm (Mark Greenwood). Grand children Melissa Garrison (Zach), Bobby Karl (Bethany), Ashley Pullins (Sam), Brittany Dixon (Andrew), Kaitlyn Haussman, Alex Haussman, Logan Karl (Vanessa), Nicholas Haussman (Sarah), Emily Karl (Sam Schuver), Ryan Storm, Jacob Karl, Zachary Storm, and Lindsay Storm. Fran was also blessed with 16 great grandchildren. She leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Fran was a member of the Gem City Sweet Adelines for 20 years where they achieved international championships multiple years. Fran was a member of St. Joseph Parish where she volunteered for numerous church activities with her husband. Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph Church 411 E Second St., Dayton, Ohio 45402 on May 25, 2024 at 10:00 am. Graveside services at Calvary Cemetery will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton or the charity of your choice in Fran's memory. Arrangements in care of Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. To leave the family a special message please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com



