Karen Emery

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Obituaries
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Emery, Karen E.

Karen E. Emery, age 81, of Lewisburg, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at home. Karen was an educator for over 30 years; 27 of those years she spent at Northmont High School. Along with her colleagues she was instrumental in establishing a nationally recognized Physical Education curriculum with her strengths of teaching fencing, golf and outdoor education. A Celebration of Life will be held at 7:00 pm on Friday, March 27, 2026 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood, Ohio) with Visitation beginning at 5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in Karen's honor. Condolences may be made to the family online visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com

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Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home - Englewood

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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