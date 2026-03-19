Aber (Irwin), Karen Elaine



Karen Aber, age 83, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away Friday March 13, 2026 surrounded by her family and friends. Born January 15, 1943, Karen was the youngest of 9 children of Dorthea and Howard Irwin of Hamilton, Ohio. Karen grew up in Hamilton with a big and close extended family. Her fondest memories were filled with time spent with her family and friends. She met a young man named Kenneth Aber when she was a Freshman in High School at Talawanda, they fell in love and once she graduated, they were married on November 11, 1961. They had four children, Evelyn, Russell, Prudence and Robert. They moved to Bellbrook, Ohio in 1963 and raised their family there until 1986. They established roots in both Syracuse, NY as well as Pittsburgh, PA, making lifetime friends, and returned to retire in Hamiliton in 2005. Karen was a giving and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother as well as a friend to so many people. She was more than a friend to Rachel, Maya and Chloe Black as well as to Gloria Ann Metcalf. She was preceded in death by her mother and father Dorthea and Howard and Kenneth's parents Edith and Bertrand Aber; three sisters and spouses: Katherine and Sam Wiley, Marilyn and Dale Garner and Norma and Morris VanGordan; five brothers and spouses: Mary and Ralph Irwin, Elaine and Clyde Irwin, Carol and Hank Irwin, Milton Irwin, and Alan Irwin; her grandson Anthony A. Armstrong, and her great granddaughter Rory M. Byall, including numerous other family members and close friends. She is survived by her husband, four children, six grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Visitation at Weigel Funeral Home 980 NW Washington Blvd Hamilton, Ohio 45013 Saturday April 4, 2026 from 1:00pm until the time of the Memorial Service at 2:00pm. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



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