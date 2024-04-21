Kareem, Zahirah

Kareem, Zahirah "Brandi Walker"

Zahirah S. Kareem, lovingly known as Brandi Walker, age 49, of Reynoldsburg, OH, departed this life Saturday, April 13, 2024. Livestream Celebration of Life service 12 pm Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave, Dayton, OH. Visitation 9 am-12 pm. Family to receive friends 11 am-12 pm.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

