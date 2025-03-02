Karas, George



George Karas, 64, passed away on February 25, 2025 in Naples, FL.



Born on April 25, 1960 in Chicago, Illinois.



George pursued his education with dedication. He graduated from Fairmont East High School in 1978, before earning an associate degree from Broward College. He continued his academics at Florida International University where he obtained a bachelor degree.



George spent several years with Marriott Hotels in management. After leaving Marriott he joined Joseph A Bank Company.



George is survived by his sister Harriet Crozier of Largo, Fl. his brothers Bill Karas of Nashville Tn. And John (Mary) Karas of Estero FL. He also leaves behind a niece Lisa (Spiro) Bobotas and nephews Nicholas of Indianapolis, and Andrew Karas, New York, and Alexander of Los Angeles.



He was predeceased by his parents George and Mary (Zavakos) Karas, as well as his brother in law Bob Crozier.



Donations can be sent to Vitas Hospice, Naples FL or the Alzheimer's Association.



