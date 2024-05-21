Karabinos, Dorina Lynn



On the morning of April 28th, 2024, Dorina Lynn Karabinos, 56, of West Harrison, NY, passed away peacefully with her family by her side. Dorina was born on May 24th, 1967 and was raised in White Plains, NY. She passionately spent her career in the Title Insurance Industry in Westchester County, NY. Outside of her work, she had a penchant for music, and creating artwork. Dorina was an endlessly devoted mother to her only child, Tristan Votta, and spent many joyful years raising him, and instilling in him the same passion for artwork she shared. She is predeceased by her mother, Patricia Barre and her father, William Karabinos. She is survived by her son, Tristan Votta, her cousin, Lucrecia Mascatelli and her aunts, Lucrecia Manette and Lisa Tally.



