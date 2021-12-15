KAPP, Betty

KAPP (Parks), Betty A.



91, of Springfield, with much anticipation slipped in to the arms of Jesus on December 11, 2021, in the Wooded Glen



Assisted Living Facility. Betty was born on November 6, 1930, in Jackson County, Ohio, the daughter of Thurman and Mary (Sullivan) Parks. Betty



retired as an Executive Assistant for the 88th Air Base Wing at WPAFB and was a longtime member of the Hillside Avenue Church of God. She was a past President of Grayhill PTA, a member of the Springfield Board of Realtors (Jo Denny



Realtors), active in the Women of The Church of God (WCG), Co-Owner of Kapp & Sons Lionel Train Shop and a volunteer at Community Hospital and Springfield Regional Medical



Center for over 20 years. Betty is survived by her sons, Randy Kapp, Virgil (Debbie) Kapp, Steve (Rebecca) Kapp and Mark (Mandy) Kapp; 9 grandchildren, Tiffany (Adam) Russell, Tyler Kapp, Jennifer (Marty) Lorick, Rebekah Cook, Ocala, FL, Joel (Melanie) Kapp, Coeur d'Alene, ID, Amanda Kapp, Knoxville, TN, Matt (Allison) Kapp, Palo Alto, CA, Amber (Drew) Skidmore and Courtney (Jairus) Fischer Lebanon, OH; 9 great-grandchildren, Brendan, Levi, Aubree, Abigail, Gracie, Haylah, Olivia, Colin and Jocelyn; numerous nieces and nephews; close neighbors, John and Barb Porterfield and Ellie Wright. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Arthur Kapp in 1995 and her brothers, Roy, Elmer, Charlie and Bill. Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Thursday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Her funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday in the funeral home with Pastor Randall Spence officiating. Interment will be held in Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial Donations may be made to the Hillside



Avenue Church of God (WCG) or a Hospice of your choice. The family thanks the staff at Wooded Glen Assisted Living,



Hospice of Ohio Valley and Dr. Mark Roberto for their



wonderful care of our mother. Mom's faith was an integral part of her life and she loved giving back through various



volunteer activities. She was the matriarch of our family,



providing encouragement and guidance to her children and grandchildren. She loved Springfield.

