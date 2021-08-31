KALLAS, Doris K.



Of Huber Heights, Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia with Rev. Lynn Labs officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until time of service. Doris wished for family and friends to celebrate her life, please honor her wish by joining her family in wearing bright, cheerful colors to her service.

