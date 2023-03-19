Kaiser, Walter

Kaiser Jr., Walter J.



Walter J. Kaiser Jr., "Walt," age 91 of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Hospice of Dayton surrounded by his family. Walt was born August 30, 1931 to Walter John Sr. and Lucile Kaiser in Dubuque, Iowa.



Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Daniel Paul Kaiser; three sisters, Margaret, Rita, and Juanita; numerous nephews and nieces; three brothers-in-law; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Walter is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary Kaiser; children, Carl (Pam) Kaiser of Dayton, OH, Jonathan Kaiser of Columbus, OH, Diana Dempsey of Columbus, OH; 5 grandchildren, Travis (Jessica) Kaiser of Dayton, OH, MSgt Jesse (Katrina) Kaiser of Barksdale AFB, LA, Abby Kaiser of Dayton, OH, Daniel Dempsey of Broomfield, CO, and Aaron Dempsey of Columbus, OH; three great grandchildren, Amaiya Winston, Dezerai, and Devon Monie, all of Dayton, OH; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Upon graduating high school, at 16, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and received a full year of training at the Navy's Advanced Electronics School in Great Lakes, Illinois. After graduation, he was assigned to Destroyer duty for the rest of his enlistment. Upon being honorably discharged from the Navy, he entered the University of Dubuque, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude in 1956 with full degrees in physics and math. He met and married his wife, Mary, in June of 1954, while they were both students at the University. Upon graduation, he started his 40 year career in Electronics, first with G.E., then Sanders and finally with British Aerospace.



Upon retirement at age 62, he volunteered to be a Long Term Care Ombudsman for the State of Ohio (was trained and certified), and in 2019, he was in his 20th year as a volunteer. Also in 2019, he was honored to be named by the Montgomery County Area on Aging, the Senior Citizen of the Year, for that volunteer work.



The family wishes to thank Sycamore and Kettering Hospitals' Emergency Rooms and Kettering ICU, for their excellent care and grateful thanks to the caring and kind staff at Hospice of Dayton.



A memorial service will be held at a later date at Southminster Presbyterian Church. Interment will take place at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

