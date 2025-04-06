Kaiser, Daniel P.



Daniel "Dan" P. Kaiser, originally of Dayton, Ohio died on March 30, 2025 from COPD at his Georgia home. Dan was born on January 29, 1956 in Dayton to Marilyn Kaiser (nee Huelsman) & James Kaiser. He is lovingly remembered by his beloved wife & soulmate of 25 years, Karen; sisters Rita (Dave) Barney & Kathy Kaiser; brothers Russ & Jerry Kaiser; nieces Stacy, Amber, Katelyn & nephew Jim; as well as numerous cousins and friends.



As a young man, Dan served as a firefighter for Harrison Township, Ohio. During his career in IT, Dan traveled extensively, making friends everywhere he went. He loved music, nature, was an avid fisherman, a devoted sports fan & took great joy in the companionship of his pets. As is the family tradition, he was also a card-shark.



Dan continued to share his sense of humor & warm smile even as his health declined. As we grieve his loss, we take comfort knowing that Dan is now home, wrapped in the loving arms of his mother, Marilyn, and his father, Jim.



