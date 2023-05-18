X

Justice, Ronald

Obituaries
Justice, Ronald Eugene

88, passed Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Ron was born in Waterloo OH to the late Uel & Leslie Kelly Justice. He attended Olivet Nazarene University where he obtained his license in ministry. He married the love of his life Elsie Killin on Aug. 2, 1952 & together they embarked on a journey of pastoring several churches over the years before retiring at the age of 82. Ron enjoyed playing golf & was a loving husband and devoted father, He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Elsie; children, Rick (Kelly) Justice, Jim (Brenda) Justice, Cindy (Melvin) Ware, Sherri (J.D.) Allen, & Tim (Lacy) Justice; 18 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren; brothers, Randy & Mike Justice. Preceded in death by sister, Enola Wymer & granddaughter, Jamie Ware. A Visitation 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Parkview Church of the Nazarene, Kettering, OH 45429, with a Celebration of Ron's Life 11:30 a.m. Burial Byron Cemetery, Fairborn, OH. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

