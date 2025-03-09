Justice, Albert D. "Don"



Albert D. "Don" Justice, age 87 of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at Optimized Senior Living in Kettering, Ohio. He was born on March 13, 1937, in Pikeville, KY, the son of the late Columbus A. & Martha E. (Blackburn) Justice. Mr. Justice was a retired Teacher for the Centerville City Schools with 31 years of service. He was a former employee of the B & O Railroad with 11 years of service, and a member of the Masonic Lodge F & AM, #560, Westin, Ohio. Preceded in death by his wife of 66 years Ruby N. Justice on August 8, 2024, and by 1 brother and 3 sisters. He is survived by his loving children: his son Greg Justice and wife Donna, and his daughter Kimberly Justice, 2 sisters Alma Cartte and Joyce Reed and husband Jerry, his 2 grandchildren Sean Justice and wife Alyssa, and Nicole Waldron and husband Noah, 5 great grandchildren Lorelei Justice, Rowan Justice, Ivey Justice, Jubilee Waldron, and Thaddeus Waldron, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at the Swart Funeral Home in West Carrollton, with Rev. Dr. Joel Getts officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 3 p.m. (one hour prior to service) on Saturday at the funeral home. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Optimized Senior Living at 5601 Kentshire Drive, Dayton, Ohio 45440 in memory of Mr. Don Justice.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com