June Watern

Watern, June Charlene



Age 89 of Kettering, Ohio, passed away Friday, November 21, 2025 at Wilmington Place. She was born October 8, 1936 in West Liberty, Kentucky. Charlene was preceded in death by her parents, John Wade and Bessie Lou Davis; her son, Newell Hamilton; and her 6 siblings, Jewell Davis, Helen Clevenger, Jean Patrick, Rella Whitt, Drexel Davis, Betty Adams and Louis Mae Morland. Charlene worked various jobs throughout her life but cherished her role as wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker. She married the love of her life, Don Watern, on November 27, 1981 and they spent 44 wonderful years together. They shared six children, Steve Watern, Don Watern, Julie Dotson, Diane Watern, Kathy Rose and Mike Watern; 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Charlene is survived by many nieces and nephews and many of their children and Charlene was very close to all of them. Charlene was a devout Christian and followed Jesus' example of goodness, kindness, meekness and love to all those she new. A visitation service will be held on Dec 2, 2025 from 4-7 pm. at Tobias Funeral Home – Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. The funeral service will be on Dec. 3, 2025 at 11 am. At the funeral home. Burial Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements in care of Tobias Funeral Home – Far Hills Chapel. Condolences may be made to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



