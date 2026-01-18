June Owens

Owens, June Kay



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of June Kay Owens, age 86, who departed this life on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. A beloved daughter of Ralph and Joyce Richardson, June was born on September 14, 1939, in Estill County, Kentucky. June devoted her life to education, proudly graduating from Anderson University before earning her Master's Degree in Education from Xavier University. For three decades, she served as a guidance counselor for Middletown City Schools, guiding countless students as they navigated their paths toward bright futures. Her impact on her students and the community will be fondly remembered. An adventurous spirit, June embraced the world with open arms, journeying across all seven continents, enriching her life and those around her with tales of exploration and discovery. She was a prolific sports fan and was known to call family and friends when a score changed. June was also a Kentucky Colonel. June is preceded in death by her cherished sisters, Shirley Middleton and Connie Herman. She is survived by her loving children, Krista Rogers and Brien (Teri) Owens; her adored grandchildren, Taylor Hill, Max (Jessica) Rogers, Duncan Rogers, and Keegan Rogers; her great-grandchildren, Slade, Waylon, Emma, and Georgia; along with numerous nieces and nephews who will cherish her memory. In honor of June's legacy, memorial donations may be made to Goodwill Easterseals of Miami Valley. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, February 14, 2026, at 1:00 PM at AHOP in Xenia, located at 282 Stelton Road, Xenia, Ohio 45385. Family and friends are invited to gather from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM to pay their respects and share cherished memories. To commemorate June's remarkable life, please visit the www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message or memory for her family. Her enduring spirit will continue to inspire all who had the privilege of knowing her.



