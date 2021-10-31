JUDY, Wanda E.



Age 98, of Kettering, passed away on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. Wanda was born to the late Walter and Rosella (Prether) Troup on June 3, 1923, in Miamisburg, OH. She



graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1941 and worked for over 30 years for Simonds, Worden and White. Wanda was a member of the Burrough's Nature Club for over 10 years and greatly enjoyed traveling the Southwest and Mexico. She loved needlework and her cats. Wanda is survived by her



sister, Shirley and honorary grandson, Mark Lewis. Private family services. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.

