Judy Brown

Age 74, born on January 5, 1946, passed on December 20, 2025, in Greenville, OH. She is preceded in death by her father, Marvin L. Brown "Brownie" and mother, Thelma Jane (T.J.) "Miller" Brown and brother, Gary L. Brown. Judy is survived by her brother, Ned S. Brown (Deb) and nieces & Nephews and their families. Judy attended Franklin Monroe Schools and graduated from Brookville High School in 1964. She was a 1968 graduate of Kent State University with a B.S. in Education and a Masters in Education from the University of Dayton in 1978. She also attended Wright State University and Sinclair Community College. Judy retired from Fairborn City Schools in 1998 and then was a substitute teacher for 14 years. Judy loved to travel and had many other interests and hobbies. Graveside services will be held on December 29, 2025, at Arlington Cemetery 915 National Rd. (Rt. 40) Brookville, OH 45309. In lieu of flowers, donations in Judy's memory may be made to St. Judes Children's Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St. Arcanum, OH 45304. Email condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.



