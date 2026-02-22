Judith Schneider

Schneider (Johnson), Judith Ann "Judy"



Judith Ann "Judy" Schneider (Johnson), 82, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 23 in Cedar Park, Texas after a long and brave fight with Parkinson's disease. Judy was born on February 27, 1943, in Hamilton, Ohio. She is survived by her devoted husband of 58 years, Thomas Richard "Tom" Schneider; their three children, Gregory Thomas Schneider (Christine), Dr. Marcia Kay Schneider, and Jill Elise Schneider; their three grandchildren Haley Ann Schneider, Jason Gregory Schneider, and Ryan Christopher Schneider; her sister Carolyn Minton; Tom's sisters and brothers-in-law Karen and Robert Fuhrman and Leslie and Ray Zimmerman; and her cherished extended family of cousins, nieces, and nephews. Judy was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Pearl Johnson and sister Gwendolyn Hursh.



Judy grew up in Hamilton, Ohio. She graduated from Garfield High School in 1961 and enrolled at Miami University in Oxford in the fall. Tom and Judy began dating at Miami in the spring of 1965. In June of 1965, Judy earned a Bachelor of Science in Education. She married the love of her life, Tom, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Hamilton, Ohio on June 10, 1967. This Miami Merger embarked on a 58-year life full of love and adventure living in six different states (Rhode Island, Indiana, Ohio, Louisiana, Hawaii, and Texas). They came home to Hamilton in 1977 for 15 years to raise their three children, and retired in Austin, Texas to be close to their grandchildren.



Judy not only had a passion for education and reading, but a gift for teaching others. Her ability to connect with students, motivate them to learn, and reach their potential was truly extraordinary. When Tom and Judy moved their family home to Hamilton, she returned to Miami University to earn a Master of Education with a focus on reading, finishing in 1979. Her teaching career spanned 27 years with the majority spent in Hamilton at Roosevelt Junior High and then Hamilton High School. The impact Judy made on the lives of countless students, as an English teacher, reading specialist at Hamilton High, and in the last 10 years of her career, an elementary special education teacher in Shreveport, LA is beyond measure.



Judy was an inspiration. She made a difference to every life she touched. She always knew exactly what someone needed, how to help, and just what to say. Judy made everyone feel welcome, comforted, and loved. No one was ever left out or forgotten. She had a beautiful smile and an infectious laugh. Judy had two words that she lived by every day: hope and joy. Her faith was unbreakable. She often shared meaningful quotes and verses with others. One verse closest to her heart was Jeremiah 29:11. Her priorities were God, Tom, her children, grandchildren, family, and friends. She loved nothing more than being a wife, mother, and grandma. Family and friends meant everything to Judy. She will be in our hearts forever.



"Some people come into our lives and quickly go. Some stay for a while, leave footprints on our hearts, and we are never, ever the same." Flavia Weedn



A Memorial Service will be held for Judy at Trinity Episcopal Church, 115 N. 6th Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45011 on Saturday, March 7, 2026. The family will receive visitors at 10:00 a.m., with the service beginning at 11:00 a.m. A reception will follow immediately in the fellowship hall at the church. A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 9, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. at Rose Hill Burial Park, 2565 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, Ohio, 45011.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Judy's honor to Power for Parkinson's, 5555 N. Lamar Blvd. Suite C109, Austin, TX 78751, powerforparkinsons.org, or Shriners Children's Shreveport, Office of Philanthropy, 3100 Samford Ave., Shreveport, LA 71103, donate.shrinerschildrens.org. Please visit Judith "Judy" Ann Schneider's Memorial Website at everloved.com to access the links to donate in Judy's honor and to share memories and condolences with the family.



