Judith Powell

Photo of Judith Powell

Credit: Legacy.com

Credit: Legacy.com

Photo of Judith Powell
Obituaries
8 hours ago
X

Powell (Davis), Judith Ann

Judith Ann (Davis) Powell

Born August 15, 1934, on Kennedy Ave., (Belmont area) east Dayton, Ohio. Her family moved to Waynesville Ohio at age 2. She attended Waynesville grade school and Waynesville High School and graduated in May of 1951. She married Earl Lenden Powell on June 29, 1951, in Waynesville on Fifth Street. Before marrying, she had lived with her parents on N. Third St., S. Third St., and Fifth Street. Earl and Judy lived in an upstairs apartment on N. Third St. before building a house on Franklin Road in 1953. They moved to Lebanon in 1957, Oakwood in 1963, and Preble County in 1973, and had been in Preble County to present. Judith was preceded in death by her husband, Earl, and daughter Mary Beth Zwiesler of Greenville. She is survived by her two daughters, Belinda Gallagher of Greenville, Ohio, and Coral Goeke of Eaton, Ohio; nine grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. Preble Memory Gardens Funeral Center is assisting the family with the arrangements. A graveside service will be held at Sugar Grove Cemetery, West Alexandria on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, at 11AM. PMGFC.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center

3377 US Rt. 35 E.

West Alexandria, OH

45381

https://www.pmgfc.com/

In Other News
1
Timothy Heckard
2
Cathy Arnold
3
Dale Sayre
4
Connie Coffman
5
Clayton Weaver