Judith Kumler

Kumler, Judith Denny



Judith Denny Kumler passed away on October 11, 2025. She was born on January 12, 1942 in Lexington, Kentucky, the daughter of Donald Dorsey and Della Hackney Denny. She graduated from Beavercreek High School in 1960. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Latin from Miami University in 1963 and her Master's in Education Administration from Saginaw Valley State University in 1976. She taught Latin, French, and English in Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, and New York for several years, and was also co-director of a daycare center and Assistant Director of a Department of Labor Jobs program before returning to the Beavercreek Ohio area in 1987. She was the first Registrar for Antioch University's School for Adult and Experiential Learning, leaving that position in 1994 to become comptroller for Modern Entrance Systems until she moved to Las Vegas in 2007. She actively participated in her homeowners associations, both in Las Vegas and in Laughlin, Nevada where she moved upon retirement and lived until December 2024. She was instrumental, along with several of her classmates, in establishing the Beavercreek Class of '60 Spirit Scholarship Fund.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Ronald Thomas and Robert Edward Denny, her sister Cathlene Susan Denny, brother-in-law Milo Noble, and her daughter Kirsten Leah Kumler. She is survived by her son, Mark Philip Kumler, her daughter-in-law Brigid Rea Kumler, her grandchildren, Benjamin Rea Kumler, William Edward Kumler, and Margaret Sara Kumler; two brothers and sisters-in-law Byron and Cory Denny, Alan and Lisa Denny; a sister Peggy Noble; a sister-in-law Kay Denny; a brother-in-law Larry Clark; nieces and nephews Kelly and Rusty Wagner, Bob and Cait Denny, Andrea and Justin Fritz, Sean and Ariel Denny, Zach and Erika Noble, and Alex and Kenny Peyton.



She has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Beavercreek Class of '60 Spirit Scholarship Fund, through the Greene County Community Foundation, 941 W Second St, Xenia OH, 45385.



