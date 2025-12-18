Judith Hoberty

Hoberty (Pencil), Judith Anne "Judy"



Judith "Judy" Anne Hoberty, age 81, of Springfield, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 15, 2025. She was born August 20, 1944 in Springfield, Ohio to the late Edgar and Beatrice (McAfee) Pencil. Judy is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Stephen E. Hoberty, children: Jeffrey Hoberty, Scott Hoberty, and Stephanie (Ritchie) Carnes, grandchildren: Justin Hoberty, Logan Hoberty, and Jonathan Carnes, daughter-in-law, Tonya Hoberty, siblings: Donald Pencil, Linda Chaffee, and Nola Pencil, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Lee Pencil, Janet Ray, and Kathy Clark. The family would also like to recognize all Judy's special friends from the dental office over the years. "Keep Smiling." Judy graduated from Northwestern High School in 1962 and went on to receive her Dental Hygienist Certificate from The Ohio State University in 1964. She worked as a hygienist for 50 years with the majority of her time being spent with the Ski-Schaner office. A devoted Christian woman, Judy loved the Lord. She faithfully attended Southgate Baptist Church and Bible Study Fellowship (BSF), where she led a discussion group for many years. Other hobbies of hers included reading, gardening, and spending time with her family. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend- Judy will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure to know and love her. Family and friends will be received on Saturday, December 20, 2025 from 11:00-12:00 PM at the Jackson Lytle Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. The funeral service will begin at 12:00 PM, also at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Myers Cemetery. In addition to flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation or The James Cancer Center in Judy's honor. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





