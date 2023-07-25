Judd, Ronald Keith



Age 81, of Fairfield, Ohio passed away on July 21, 2023 with his beloved wife Betty Jane (Elizabeth Moore) and family lovingly by his side through the day.



Ronnie was born on February 10, 1942 to Lucian and Reba Judd in Owsley County, Kentucky. Ronnie lived a long life full of family, friends, and a lot of love. He had an enormous, giving heart and would help wherever he could. He also had a quippy, witty sense of humor that never left him with his long, courageous journey with dementia and Alzheimer's over 13 years.



Ronnie met Betty, the love of his life, at a basketball game where Betty saw him and asked their friend Kenny Petty "who's that" and he said "that's Ronnie Judd 'The Burr' he has the fastest race car in town" to which Betty replied "introduce me!" and they instantly fell in love and were married September 22, 1962. They have resided in Fairfield, Ohio where they built their home in 1977. Over their years together, they had many car lot businesses and even a Dairy Clipper ice-cream truck. Ronnie hired in at Ford Motor Company in August 1964 where he worked for 42.5 years and retired in March of 2007. Ronnie was a black belt in Taekwondo, enjoyed whittling wood projects big and small, played guitar and enjoyed listening to and singing music; especially Elvis Presley, Jamie Johnson, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Chuck Berry, and many more. He also loved to dance with his Betty Jane. Ronnie enjoyed attending car shows and racetracks - whether it was racing or watching, he also liked working on and restoring old cars.



Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his sons, Jimmy Judd on April 12, 1986 and Andy Judd on November 21, 2021; and his grandchildren, Deven Judd on April 2, 2018 and Heather Patrick on June 15, 2018. He is survived by his wife, Betty Jane (Elizabeth Moore) Judd; his children, Scott (Charity) Judd, Tracii (Steve) McClain, and adopted grandchild, KayCee (Chuck) Bailey. He was a proud Papaw to his grandchildren, Jamie Judd, Andy Judd, Westen Judd, Zachary Reaver, Landen Judd; and many great-grandchildren; as well as survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ronnie was the eldest sibling and is survived by his beloved sister, Rita (Judd) Harrison. Ronnie loved his animals and is also survived by his two cats, Regal and Midnight.



Ronnie will be remembered for his big heart, humor, and amazing love he shared with his friends and family. He truly loved each of them and if you knew him, you knew it. He didn't know a stranger and he loved everybody. He will be missed dearly.



A Visitation will be held on Friday, July 28, 2023 from 11am until 1pm at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, 240 Ross Avenue, Hamilton with a Service to follow beginning at 1pm. He will be laid to rest in Rose Hill Burial Park at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home

240 Ross Ave

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/hamilton-oh/webb-noonan-kidd-funeral-home/6936?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral